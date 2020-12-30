LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills Wednesday allowing student athletes to use their own name, image, likeness, and reputation for financial compensation.

This marks the first time in Michigan history that collegiate athletes will have the opportunity to financially benefit from the countless hours they commit to their sport while attending school.

The bills will take effect on December 31, 2022, except for a reporting requirement in Section 9 which has been given immediate effect.

Here’s a closer look at the bills Whitmer signed into law: