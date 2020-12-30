(CBS DETROIT) – Ladies Who Launch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to support, celebrate, and educate women entrepreneurs, is announcing the 2020 recipients of the “ Launch Program “, a grant and mentorship program for women-owned businesses impacted by COVID-19. After receiving almost 2,000 applications, Ladies Who Launch has selected 11 women to receive grants between $5,000 and $25,000 USD in addition to mentorship, advisory support, and company amplification through the next year.

From across the United States, the women selected are incredible leaders who have persevered to keep their businesses moving forward. Ladies Who Launch is thrilled to support these diverse female founders and provide access to the community and the capital they need.

Information about the recipients can be found at https://www.ladieswholaunch.org/program-recipients

“We have been overwhelmed by the responses we received for the Launch Program. To read through every application and understand how Covid-19 has impacted business owners has been both heartbreaking and inspiring to see how women entrepreneurs persevered through 2020,” said Kelly McGonigle, co-founder of Ladies Who Launch. “We are delighted to onboard our first cohort and inspired to grow the Launch Program in 2021 to support more women business owners in need of capital and community.”

As next year proves equally as challenging for business owners, Ladies Who Launch plans to grow the program in 2021 to support women entrepreneurs globally. Companies or individuals interested in contributing or partnering with Ladies Who Launch can visit https://www.ladieswholaunch.org/launch-program-info.

Ladies Who Launch’s mission is to celebrate and empower female-identifying and non-binary entrepreneurs and provide women the motivation, resources, and connections to launch their companies.

