(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
It happened Tuesday at 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of St. Antoine where police said a 22-year-old man shot a 44-year-old man during a verbal disagreement.
After the shooting, police say the 22-year-old man left the location in an unknown direction.
The 44-year-old was transported to a local hospital by first responders where he was pronounced dead.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
