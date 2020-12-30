(CBS DETROIT) – A man is listed in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Detroit.
It happened Wednesday at 2 a.m. on Dexter near Joy Road where police say the John Doe was standing in the street. A vehicle was traveling north on Dexter accidentally striking the John Doe, police say.
Immediately after the accident, the 58-year-old driver of a white SUV, stopped and blocked traffic and called 911.
First responders arrived at the location and transported the John Doe to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
