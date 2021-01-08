  • WWJ-TV

By Bria Brown
asian carp, conservation, great lakes, Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois, j.b. pritzker, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker are joining forces to combat Asian carp in the Great Lakes.

Together both states will spend up to $8 million to build a lock and dam system to keep the species out.

The federal funds were appropriated by the Michigan Legislature in 2018.

Scientist say Asian carp could out-source native species for food and habitat if left uncontrolled.

