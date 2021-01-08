LIVE AT 1:30PMGovernor Whitmer To Provide Update On State’s Response To COVID-19
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:detroit, joy road, Michigan, mother of 7, Triple Shooting, west boston

(CBS DETROIT) – A mother of seven kids is among three dead at a housing unit in Detroit, according to police.

It happened early Friday morning just before 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of W. Boston near Joy Road where two adults were found shot dead. A third man was found fatally shot in the area of Holmur and Boston.

The 32-year-old woman’s children range in age from 2-years-old to 17-years-old according to her family, who also said they were unsure why she was at the house on West Boston which is not hers.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Any with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

