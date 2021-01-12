(CBS DETROIT) – Several Michigan companies announced changes to their political donations after last week’s Capitol attack.
Ford Motor Company says its PAC donations will stop temporarily after donating $2.6 million in 2020.
Rocket Mortgage says it will make a $750,000 contribution to the inauguration, then suspend further contributions.
Several other companies including Midland-based Dow Incorporated are also suspending PAC donations.
