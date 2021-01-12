By Bria Brown
Filed Under:attack, Capitol, companies, contributions, Michigan, riots, suspend

(CBS DETROIT) – Several Michigan companies announced changes to their political donations after last week’s Capitol attack.

Ford Motor Company says its PAC donations will stop temporarily after donating $2.6 million in 2020.

Rocket Mortgage says it will make a $750,000 contribution to the inauguration, then suspend further contributions.

Several other companies including Midland-based Dow Incorporated are also suspending PAC donations.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police Seek Suspect, 3 Others After Deadly Shooting Inside Detroit Coney Island

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Open-Carry Banned Inside Michigan Capitol, Concealed Permitted

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.