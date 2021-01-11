  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:coney island, deadly, detroit, Michigan, Police, shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are seeking a suspect and three persons of interest wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.

It happened Jan. 10 at 2:50 a.m., inside the Coney Island located in the 13300 block of 14th Street.

Police say the 22-year-old man had a verbal altercation with three Black men inside of the Coney Island.

The men then left the location and a short time later, police say a suspect entered the restaurant and fired shots, fatally wounding the 22-year-old man.

The suspect then fled on foot.

Credit: Detroit Police Department

If anyone recognizes these individuals or has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 8 Michigan Businesses Cited For COVID-19 Safety Violations

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Clarkston Man Hospitalized 9 Times With COVID Symptoms Since Being Diagnosed In March 2020

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Woman Found Shot Dead, Identity Unknown

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.