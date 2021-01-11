(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are seeking a suspect and three persons of interest wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.

It happened Jan. 10 at 2:50 a.m., inside the Coney Island located in the 13300 block of 14th Street.

Police say the 22-year-old man had a verbal altercation with three Black men inside of the Coney Island.

The men then left the location and a short time later, police say a suspect entered the restaurant and fired shots, fatally wounding the 22-year-old man.

The suspect then fled on foot.

If anyone recognizes these individuals or has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.