(CBS DETROIT) – Three-hundred dollars in federal unemployment benefits will be sent out to some Michigan residents this week.
Those who receive benefits under the pandemic unemployment programs will have to wait due to a technical error, according to the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency.
This comes after Congress passed the most recent COVID-19 bill in December.
The extra benefit will be paid weekly until the week of March 13.
