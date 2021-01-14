Menu
Oz Exclusive: Jon Gosselin Shares A Message To His Estranged Children Who Are Unaware He Was Diagnosed With Covid
Dr. Oz has an exclusive interview with “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star Jon Gosselin. Jon makes the stunning announcement to Dr. Oz that he’s fighting a severe case of Covid and was in the hospital for ten days close to death, something that his estranged wife and children are unaware of.
3 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Apple Plans To Open Tech Development School In Detroit This Year
Apple CEO Tim Cook announced plans to open a tech development school in Detroit this year.
Former Michigan Governor, Rick Snyder, Charged In Flint Water Crisis
Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was charged Wednesday with willful neglect of duty after an investigation of ruinous decisions that left Flint with lead-contaminated water and a regional outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.
MSP Provides Warning Signs For Terrorism Or Suspicious Activity
Michigan State Police say all Michiganders can be on the lookout for terrorism or suspicious activity.
All Air Travelers Will Need Negative COVID-19 Test Enter U.S.
The new rules go into effect on Jan. 26 under an order signed by the CDC.
Dine-In Resumes Feb. 1, Group Exercise And Non-Contact Sports Back Thursday
Bars and restaurants will soon be welcoming patrons back. Wednesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that in-door dining could resume Feb. 1.
Michigan Republican Congressman Explains His Vote For Impeachment: 'There Must Be Accountability'
Rep. Peter Meijer, one of just 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump, explained his vote Wednesday evening as a step toward "accountability" following the President's response to last week's US Capitol insurrection.
First Forecast Weather January 14, 2021 (Today)
Mild temperatures again today.
10 hours ago
First Forecast Weather January 13, 2021 (Tonight)
Temperatures stay above average overnight.
22 hours ago
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Latest Sports
Lions Hire Brad Holmes As New GM
The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Brad Holmes to be their general manager, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
NFL Divisional Playoffs NFC Picks: Rams-Packers 'Is Really Strength Versus Strength,' Says SportsLine’s Kenny White
The NFC Divisional round of the NFL playoffs features three legendary quarterbacks, only one of whom seems to be showing his age.
No. 7 Michigan Routs Another Top 25 Team
Juwan Howard watched his team turn another highly anticipated matchup into a blowout.
Lions Acquire LB Shaun Dion Hamilton Off Waivers From Washington
The Detroit Lions acquired linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton off waivers from Washington.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
GM Unveils New Logo To Brand Its New EV Future
General Motors announced Friday a major shift in its brand by a newly designed logo.
2021 Detroit Auto Show Canceled, New 'Motor Bella' Show Announced For September In Pontiac
The Motor Bella is set to be held from Sept. 21-26, 2021 at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.
Oz Exclusive: Jon Gosselin Hospitalized For Covid, His Struggles With Oxygen As He Battles To Recover At Home
January 14, 2021 at 10:00 am
