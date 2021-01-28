Police: 3 People Stabbed Or Cut In Grand RapidsThree people have been stabbed or cut during an incident in western Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer: Holding Back Federal Virus Aid ‘Cruel And Reckless’Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that she will not cede her authority to issue certain COVID-19 restrictions, calling Republicans’ attempt to hold back federal pandemic relief funding unless she changes course “cruel and reckless.”

City of Detroit Dismisses Tickets Against Most Protesters For Dates Of May 31 - June 2Large numbers of demonstrators that violated the curfew received citations for misdemeanors related to the afterhours activity while others were ticketed for disruptive and/or violent behavior.

Nissan Recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs For Brake Light ProblemNissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time.

Detroit Alley Clean-Up Effort Supported By Community LeadersAlleys were created to be a path to backyards and garages but thousands of them are no longer walkable and blocked with junk and debris but now the city is stepping in to clear-out and clean-up.

Missed Gov. Whitmer's State Of The State Address? Here's Everything You Need To KnowGov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her third State of the State Address Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know.