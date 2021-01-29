Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
Today on Drew, Leah Remini and Beauty Tips with Patrick Starrr!
Today on Drew, Leah Remini and Beauty Tips with Patrick Starrr!
3 hours ago
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Police Seize 3/4 Pound Of Meth, Baby Bottle Meth Pipe During Traffic Stop
An officer who stopped a suspicious vehicle seized .75 pounds of methamphetamine, cash and a meth pipe made from baby bottles.
2 Polar Bear Cubs Born, Raised At Detroit Zoo Since 2004
The Detroit Zoo can bear-ly contain its excitement after welcoming two polar bear cubs who are the first to be born and successfully raised at the zoo since 2004, officials say.
Motorist Strikes, Kills 3 Cows On Western Michigan Road
Three cows have been struck and killed after wandering onto a western Michigan roadway.
Midtown's Yum Village Restaurant Adds Afro-Caribbean Marketplace In Preparation To Reopen Indoor Dining Monday
As restaurants prepare to reopen indoor dining Monday, in order to stay afloat during the pandemic a Detroit restaurant is reinventing the traditional dining experience.
9 Retired Nuns In Michigan Die Of COVID-19 In January
Nine Roman Catholic nuns in southern Michigan have died in January due to a COVID-19 outbreak at their retirement home, which had gone for months without a single case, officials said Thursday.
Detroit Police: 5-Year-Old Hospitalized After Dog Mauling, Man Also Injured
They were both transported to a local hospital, where they are listed in temporary serious condition and are expected to be okay.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Weather January 29, 2021 (Today)
Cold again with some sunshine.
10 hours ago
First Forecast Weather January 28, 2021 (Tonight)
Single-digit wind chills again.
20 hours ago
Weather Stories
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Pistons Outlast Lakers 107-92
LeBron James made his first seven shots from the field and looked plenty capable of leading the Lakers to a victory with Anthony Davis sidelined.
Red Wings Fall To The Stars 7-3
Joe Pavelski scored his fourth goal of the season, Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots in his first NHL start and the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-3 on Thursday night to finish undefeated in their season-opening four-game homestand.
Lions Add Aubrey Pleasant To Coaching Staff
The Detroit Lions hired Aubrey Pleasant to be the team's pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach.
Super Bowl LV Prop Bets: 'I'm Going To Go With Tom Brady,' To Win MVP, Says SportsLine's Kenny White
Super Bowl LV, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will offer a plethora prop bets for the interested sports fan.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
General Motors Plans To Be Carbon Neutral By 2040
GM announced that it plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to setting science-based targetsⁱⁱ to achieve carbon neutrality.
Nissan Recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs For Brake Light Problem
Nissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time.
More
CBS Entertainment
WWJ-TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
2:00 PM
The Talk
3:00 PM
The Dr. Oz Show
4:00 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show
5:00 PM
Dr. Phil
6:00 PM
Family Feud
View All Programs
Today on Drew, Leah Remini and Beauty Tips with Patrick Starrr!
January 29, 2021 at 12:00 pm
Filed Under:
Beauty Tips with Patrick Starrr
,
Drew Barrymore
,
Frank Collins
,
Game Show Week
,
Leah Remini
,
The Drew Barrymore Show
Today on Drew, Leah Remini and Beauty Tips with Patrick Starrr!
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
Related