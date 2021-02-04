(CBS DETROIT) – U.S. Senator Gary Peters is among those leading new investigations into domestic terrorism.
Peters is now the incoming chair of the senate committee on homeland security and governmental affairs.
The senator has cited the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as incidents of domestic terrorism.
