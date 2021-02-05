Menu
Latest Headlines
State Police Reminds Michigan Residents To Be 'Extra Cautious' When Going Outdoors
With frigid temperatures expected to impact the entire state over the next week, the Michigan State Police is encouraging residents and visitors to be extra cautious when going outdoors.
Michigan House Ties Aid To Giving Virus Powers To Counties
The Republican-controlled state House approved a nearly $3.6 billion coronavirus relief package Thursday but voted to withhold $2.1 billion for schools unless Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cedes the state’s authority to prohibit in-person instruction or sports to local health officials.
Michigan Matters: NFL Greats Giving Back to Motor City
As Super Bowl 55 kicks off this Sunday on CBS, three former NFL stars -- -- Reggie McKenzie, Lomas Brown and Herman Moore -- appear on “Michigan Matters” 7:30 a.m. Sunday on CBS 62 to talk how they are helping young people through their respective foundations.
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters Planning Investigations As Senate Committee Chair
U.S. Senator Gary Peters is among those leading new investigations into domestic terrorism.
Flood Warning Extended For Areas Surrounding St. Clair River Until Noon Friday
A flood warning has been extended until noon on Friday for the areas surrounding the St. Clair River.
Ford Loses $1.28B In 2020, Raises Electric Vehicle Spending
Ford Motor Co. lost $1.28 billion last year as it dealt with a huge restructuring, a costly recall and a decline in the value of its pension fund.
First Forecast Weather February 5, 2021 (Today)
Windy conditions and frigid temperatures today.
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather February 4, 2021 (Tonight)
Snow continues to move across Metro Detroit.
16 hours ago
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Latest Sports
Super Bowl LV Preview: Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes 'The Type Of Matchup You Don't Get Every Day In The Ultimate Game,' Says NFL On CBS's Charles Davis
The Chiefs, behind Patrick Mahomes, are looking for their second consecutive Super Bowl title against the Buccaneers, led by six-time winner Tom Brady.
Lightning Beat Red Wings 5-1
Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Wednesday for their third consecutive win.
Lions Add Todd Walsh As D-line Coach
The Detroit Lions have hired defensive line coach Todd Walsh, adding another veteran assistant to new coach Dan Campbell's staff.
Jazz Edge Pistons 117-105
Utah regained energy on offense and defense in the closing minutes after squandering a huge lead in the fourth quarter.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
General Motors Plans To Be Carbon Neutral By 2040
GM announced that it plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to setting science-based targetsⁱⁱ to achieve carbon neutrality.
Nissan Recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs For Brake Light Problem
Nissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time.
Game Day Buyer’s Guide To Frozen Appetizers: From Mozzarella Sticks To Jalapeño Poppers To Pizza Pouches!
February 5, 2021 at 10:00 am
Filed Under:
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
Frozen Appetizers
,
Jalapeno Poppers
,
Mozzarella Sticks
,
Pizza Pouches
Dr. Oz is shocked to discover the number of ingredients found in frozen mozzarella sticks.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
