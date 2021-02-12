Menu
Today on Drew: Galentine’s Day Show! Regina Hall, Lana Condor, Jill Kargman
Today on Drew: Galentine’s Day Show! Regina Hall, Lana Condor, Jill Kargman
2 hours ago
2 Critical Following Detroit Shooting
Two people are in critical condition following a shooting in Detroit, police say.
Michigan Matters: Corporate Inclusion, Detroit’s History and Celebrating a Media Pioneer Who Left Too Soon
A look at The Valuable 500- a global initiative to help the disabled as DTE’s CEO explains why they are involved. Black History Month continues, and leaders of WGPR-TV Historical Society talk about the first black-owned station being designated a national historic location.
Mayor Mike Duggan To Take Part In Oval Office Meeting With Biden
The Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan will be discussed at the bi-partisan meeting Friday of governors and mayors, the White House said.
2 Michigan Mothers Fight To Recover From COVID-19 Virus
Two Michigan mothers, Gloria Vettese and Sarina Szczepanski, are still fighting to recover from the COVID-19 virus.
Police: Unidentified Body Discovered In Detroit
Police are investigating an unidentified body that was discovered in Detroit.
Walmart and Sams Club Starts To Administer COVID-19 Vaccines
Walmart and Sams Club stores are joining the vaccine race to fight the coronavirus.
First Forecast Weather February 12, 2021 (Today)
Cold temps and more cloud cover.
8 hours ago
First Forecast Weather February 11, 2021 (Tonight)
A chance of snow overnight.
19 hours ago
Weather Stories
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Latest Sports
Duels May Cost Hendrick The Front Row
What should have been a tune-up for the Daytona 500 might have cost Hendrick Motorsports the front row for NASCAR's version of the Super Bowl.
Predators Late Goal Takes Out Red Wings 3-2
The first game-winning goal of Dante Fabbro's career came in dramatic fashion.
Truex Signs Extension With Joe Gibbs
Martin Truex Jr. has signed a multi-year agreement to stay at Joe Gibbs Racing, where the 2017 NASCAR champion has won eight races in his two years with the team.
NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview Show Airing On CBS Saturday, February 13
One month out from Selection Sunday, CBS will host a Bracket Preview show breaking down the top 16 teams in the country as things stand right now.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
AAA Michigan Issues A Statewide Arctic Air Advisory, Gives Tips On Vehicle Protection During Cold Weather
With temps in Michigan dropping to frigid levels this week experts with AAA reminding drivers that the cold weather can cause harm to your vehicles. Gives tips on vehicle protection.
General Motors Plans To Be Carbon Neutral By 2040
GM announced that it plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to setting science-based targetsⁱⁱ to achieve carbon neutrality.
