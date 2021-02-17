Menu
Governor Whitmer Provides Updates On The COVID-19 Pandemic And Response
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun provides updates regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
4 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Online Gambling & Sports Betting Sites Raking in Millions After 10 Days Of Operations
Ever since online gambling was signed into law in Michigan, you cannot watch TV or an online video for some sort of betting app or website.
AG Nessel Brings Awareness To Continuing COVID Relief Programs, Warns Of Potential New Scams
The Attorney General also warns that these relief programs may motivate bad actors to think of new ways to attempt to steal personal information and money.
Michigan Reports 939 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Wednesday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 939 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 11 deaths Wednesday.
Crews To Lower Spillway Connected To Failed Michigan Dam
Crews will begin lowering a spillway connected to a dam that failed last year and contributed to massive flooding in parts of mid-Michigan.
Oakland County Now Accepting Applications For Variety Of High School, College Student Summer Jobs
Available job titles range from a summer business clerk or health education assistant to student epidemiologist, seasonal laborer or animal census workers.
MDOT: Frontenac Street Overpass Demolition Requires Closing I-94 This Weekend In Detroit
The Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will be demolishing the Frontenac Street overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend.
First Forecast Weather February 17, 2021 (Today)
Bitter cold continues under partly sunny skies
12 hours ago
First Forecast Weather February 16, 2021 (Overnight)
Arctic air keeps temps below 0 degrees and clouds clear
23 hours ago
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Latest Sports
Genesis Invitational Preview: Strong Field Takes On 'Special' Course At Riviera Country Club
The final stop on the PGA Tour's West Coast swing sees 30 of the world's Top 50 players tee it up at Riviera Country Club this weekend.
Riviera Country Club Profile: 'It's A Special Golf Course, It Means A Lot To The Players' Says CBS' Ian Baker-Finch
The PGA Tour wraps up its West Coast swing this weekend with a visit to Riviera Country Club, a coveted place to win on tour.
Blackhawks Need OT To Beat Wings 3-2
Dominik Kubalik scored his second goal of the game 4:43 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Monday night.
No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State Face-Off This Week
Third-ranked Michigan and fourth-ranked Ohio State have found themselves atop the crowd of teams chasing unbeaten Gonzaga and Baylor.
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Winter Weather Blitz Causes Ford To Shutdown Plants
The winter weather systems that are causing havoc across the southern United States is also affecting production for Ford in many of its plants.
AAA Michigan Issues A Statewide Arctic Air Advisory, Gives Tips On Vehicle Protection During Cold Weather
With temps in Michigan dropping to frigid levels this week experts with AAA reminding drivers that the cold weather can cause harm to your vehicles. Gives tips on vehicle protection.
Daily Covid-19 Minute: U.K. Variant More Lethal
February 17, 2021 at 9:44 am
Filed Under:
coronavirus
,
Daily COVID-19 Minute
,
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
pandemic
,
U.K. variant
Today, we’re learning that the U.K. variant of Covid-19 could be more lethal.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
