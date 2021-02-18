Menu
First Forecast Weather February 18, 2021 (Tonight)
Snow ends tonight.
38 minutes ago
County Board Votes Down Resolution Recognizing US Rep’s Work
Elected officials in northern Michigan have voted down a resolution to recognize the service of a Republican congressman to his district.
Michigan Reports 888 New COVID-19 Cases, 85 Deaths Thursday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 888 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 85 deaths Thursday.
Coast Guard Searching For Person Who Fell Through Ice On Detroit River
First responders are still searching for a person who fell through the ice on the Detroit River, near Belle Isle, and didn’t resurface.
Oakland County: Health Division Has Administered Nearly All COVID Vaccine Doses Received
Oakland County Health Division’s percentage of COVID vaccine doses administered has exceeded 99 percent to date.
Biden Postponing Michigan Trip Due To Weather
President Joe Biden is postponing his trip to Michigan on Thursday due to travel concerns over weather.
Detroit Archbishop Sprinkles Ashes Due To COVID-19 Concerns
The Roman Catholic archbishop of Detroit employed a more COVID-safe method of ash distribution during a special Ash Wednesday service downtown.
First Forecast Weather February 18, 2021 (Today)
Snow throughout the day https://detroit.cbslocal.com/category/weather/
14 hours ago
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Wallace Becomes 1st Black Driver To Lead Lap At Daytona 500
Bubba Wallace ran into trouble early and late in his first Daytona 500 driving for Michael Jordan.
Lions Hire Antwaan Randle El
The Detroit Lions have hired wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.
Pistons Give Up Big Lead To The Bulls
Zach LaVine scored 37 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 Wednesday night on short notice.
Genesis Invitational Preview: Strong Field Takes On 'Special' Course At Riviera Country Club
The final stop on the PGA Tour's West Coast swing sees 30 of the world's Top 50 players tee it up at Riviera Country Club this weekend.
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Winter Weather Blitz Causes Ford To Shutdown Plants
The winter weather systems that are causing havoc across the southern United States is also affecting production for Ford in many of its plants.
AAA Michigan Issues A Statewide Arctic Air Advisory, Gives Tips On Vehicle Protection During Cold Weather
With temps in Michigan dropping to frigid levels this week experts with AAA reminding drivers that the cold weather can cause harm to your vehicles. Gives tips on vehicle protection.
COVID-19 Headquarters: Can Our Treatments Stand Up To The New Strains?
February 18, 2021 at 10:00 am
Dr. Oz asks Dr. Yasmin about new reports of a wave of homegrown COVID variants spreading in the U.S.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
