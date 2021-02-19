  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armie Hammer, Cannibalism, Dr Oz, Frank Collins, Knife Branded, Paige Lorenze

Paige Lorenze tells Dr. Oz about the initial she says Armie Hammer carved into her body.

 

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.