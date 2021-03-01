Menu
Covid-19 Headquarters: Dr. Jen Ashton Tells Dr. Oz The Items That Everyone Should Stock In Their Medicine Cabinet
Dr. Jen Ashton tells Dr. Oz the items that everyone should stock in their medicine cabinet.
3 hours ago
Johnson and Johnson Begin Vaccine Distribution After Receiving FDA Emergency Authorization
Johnson and Johnson rolling out their one dose vaccine Monday after receiving emergency authorization over the weekend from the FDA. Michigan expected to receive over 80k doses
Hard Rock Hotels® Announces Development Plans For REVERB By Hard Rock™ Kalamazoo
Hard Rock to Redevelop Iconic Gibson Mandolin-Guitar Manufacturing Co. Site for New Hotel Property.
Michigan Matters: Fighting for Inclusion, Detroit's Place in Civil Rights History
As Black History Month continues, Rabbi Richard Hirsch, Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescocitz, President of Oakland University, Neil A. Barclay, President & CEO of Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, and Jamon Jordan, Historian and Educator at Black Scroll Network History & Tours, appear on CBS 62’s Michigan Matters to discuss Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, the Civil Rights movement and more.
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Granholm Confirmed By Senate To Be Next Energy Secretary
Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm is now the new Secretary of Energy.
South Haven And Other Michigan Beaches Look To Hire Lifeguards To Stop Accidental Drownings
As the weather gets warmer, many Michiganders look to the beaches to blow off some steam.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
NASCAR Has Another Surprise Winner At Homestead
After years of seeing a handful of drivers — the same guys, really — dominate NASCAR's top level nearly every week, the Cup Series is experiencing a little parity to start the season.
No. 3 Michigan Continues To Roll
Juwan Howard understands the power of patience. It should serve No. 3 Michigan well this week.
No. 3 Michigan Routs No. 9 Iowa 79-57
Hunter Dickinson showed early on that he could guard Luka Garza without help.
Gagner Gets Hat Trick In 5-2 Win
Sam Gagner scored three goals, ending a 17-game drought that lasted nearly a year, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Thursday night.
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Expands Airbag Recall to 154,000 More Cars
Ford Motor Company expands its recall for faulty airbags.
Winter Weather Blitz Causes Ford To Shutdown Plants
The winter weather systems that are causing havoc across the southern United States is also affecting production for Ford in many of its plants.
Covid-19 Headquarters: What You Need To Know About The New J&J Vaccine, A New York Variant, And Life After Covid
March 1, 2021 at 11:00 am
Filed Under:
coronavirus
,
Daily COVID-19 Minute
,
Dr Oz
,
Dr. Jen Ashton
,
Frank Collins
,
Johnson and Johnson’s covid vaccine
,
New York Variant
,
pandemic
Dr. Jen Ashton and Dr. Oz discuss side effects associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
