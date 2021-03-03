Menu
Daily Covid-19 Minute: Reinfection
Today, some positive news for the millions of Americans who’ve recovered from Covid-19.
Looking to Travel? Here are the Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions State by State
Total cases of Covid-19 have reached 28.6 million marks in the United States, and some states continue to enforce travel restrictions and quarantines.
Michigan Lawmakers raise concerns over reports of National Guard troops being served 'raw, moldy food' at US Capitol
A bipartisan group of members of Michigan's congressional delegation sent the chief of the National Guard a letter Tuesday complaining about the food being provided to members of the state's National Guard while stationed at the US Capitol.
Michigan Lottery Results For Tuesday, March 2, 2021
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Former MDHHS Director, Robert Gordon To Receive $155,000 Payout After Resignation
New information tonight in the abrupt resigning of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.
Blue Cross of Michigan CEO Earned $11.5M in 2020
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan says its CEO earned $11.5 million in 2020.
17 Puppies Turned Into Detroit's Michigan Humane Society
17 puppies from Detroit were surrendered to the Michigan humane society on Monday.
First Forecast Weather March 3, 2021 (Today)
Spring-like temperatures today!
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather March 2, 2021 (Tonight)
Temps around freezing overnight (and warmer than last night)!
20 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Spring Training Report: COVID Will Loom Over Baseball For Another Season
The 2021 MLB season is just weeks away, and while COVID continues to change baseball, at least the changes are familiar this time around.
Texas Tech QB Transferring To Michigan
Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman indicated on Twitter on Sunday that he is transferring to Michigan.
Hendrick Finds Victory Lane With Rare Outside Hire
Hendrick Motorsports believes in developing talent within. Take a job in the parts department or sweep floors in the chassis shop, every entry point within the company offers the opportunity to advance.
No. 2 Michigan Has Tough Matchup With No. 4 Illini
It took nearly the entire season for Michigan to finally leap Baylor into No. 2 behind Gonzaga in the Top 25.
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Family Putting Up Two Classic Cars
A member of the Ford family is putting his own ford vehicles up for auction.
Fiat Chrysler Ordered To Pay $30M in FCA/ UAW Bribe Corruption Probe
New information in the federal corruption probe into Fiat Chrysler the automaker has pleaded guilty to paying off United Auto Worker officials.
Daily Covid-19 Minute: Reinfection
March 3, 2021 at 9:36 am
Filed Under:
coronavirus
,
Daily COVID-19 Minute
,
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
pandemic
,
Reinfection
Today, some positive news for the millions of Americans who’ve recovered from Covid-19.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
