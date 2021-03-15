  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CPR, Defibrillator, Dr Oz, Dr. Oz Helps Save A Life At The Airport, Frank Collins

Dr. Oz asks Joe what he remembers from the night he collapsed in Newark Airport.

 

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.