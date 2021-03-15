Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
Face-To-Face: Oz Meets The Man He Helped Save At Newark Airport For The First Time Since He Died And Came Back
Dr. Oz asks Joe what he remembers from the night he collapsed in Newark Airport.
22 minutes ago
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Michigan Matters: Celebrating First Lady Betty Ford & Bavarian Inn’s Dorothy Zehnder
As Women’s History Month continues, it’s a “Michigan Matters” celebration of two dynamic leaders from Michigan -- former First Lady Betty Ford and Dorothy Zehnder, the 99-years-young restaurant owner from Frankenmuth.
State Senate Sets Up Lawsuit Against Gov. Whitmer Over Proposed Bills
Michigan's Senate authorized a lawsuit against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over the state's COVID-19 relief funds.
Prosecutor’s Online Hunch Leads To Arrest Of Assault Suspect
A prosecutor’s uncomfortable hunch during an online court hearing led to the arrest of a Michigan man who was inside the same home as a woman who was testifying against him in an assault case.
Michigan Man: I Was Aiding People Not Attacking Capitol Cops
A Michigan man accused of striking police with a hockey stick at the U.S. Capitol riot was defending other protesters who were being crushed by officers, his lawyer said.
Detroit's Kierra Sheard-Kelly's New Grammy Nominated Gospel Album Inspires And Empowers Women
Detroit gospel superstar and Grammy award winner Kierra Sheard-Kelly talks about album "Kierra" 2021 Grammy nomination and says the album inspires and empowers women.
Najah Bazzy's Zaman International is Making Detroit a Better Place
Najah Bazzy, RN, is an internationally recognized healer, humanitarian and interfaith leader who left a six-figure salary as a critical-care nurse to build Zaman International.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Today- March 15, 2021
First Forecast
5 hours ago
First Forecast Tonight- Saturday October 17, 2020
First Forecast
5 months ago
Weather Stories
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
March Madness 2021: TV Schedule, Full Bracket, How To Watch
The schedule for the first three days of NCAA Tournament is set beginning with First Four play on Thursday, March 18.
Cassidy Lichtman On Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: 'The Interesting Thing Is We Redraft Teams Every Week'
The former Team USA volleyball player discusses the new professional indoor volleyball league on CBS Sports Network called Athletes Unlimited Volleyball.
Red Wings Get Rare Victory
Anthony Mantha scored a tiebreaking goal late in the first period, Jonathan Bernier stopped a season-high 40 shots and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4 Thursday night.
NASCAR Moves To Phoenix Raceway
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Nissan Recalling 854K Sentra Cars To Fix Brake Light Problem
Nissan is recalling more than 854,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses on the pedal.
GM, Toyota, Target, and Others Say They Will Still Enforce Mask-Wearing In Texas
Texas is lifting its covid mask mandate, but many companies are not jumping on board right away.
More
CBS Entertainment
WWJ-TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
10:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
11:00 AM
The Price Is Right
12:00 PM
Family Feud
12:30 PM
The Young and the Restless
1:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
View All Programs
Face-To-Face: Oz Meets The Man He Helped Save At Newark Airport For The First Time Since He Died And Came Back
March 15, 2021 at 10:00 am
Filed Under:
CPR
,
Defibrillator
,
Dr Oz
,
Dr. Oz Helps Save A Life At The Airport
,
Frank Collins
Dr. Oz asks Joe what he remembers from the night he collapsed in Newark Airport.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
Related