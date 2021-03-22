  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:40 PM2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drew Barrymore, Drew In Your Business, Frank Collins, Joel McHale, Steven Bartlett, The Drew Barrymore Show

Today On Drew! Joel McHale, Drew In Your Business, Steven Bartlett

 

 

Watch THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.