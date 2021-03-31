Legendary actor William Shatner recounts when Dr. Oz helped rush him to the hospital on the opening night of his one-man show.
Today, Dr. Oz catches up with legendary actor and friend William Shatner, who is best known for his performance as Star Trek's Captain Kirk. They discuss the most memorable moments throughout his seventy-year career including a health emergency on the opening night of his one-man show when Dr. Oz rushed him to the ER and possibly saved his life.
William Shatner also reveals how he’s more active than ever at 90 and why he says he won’t retire until he’s dead.