Wendy Williams Reacts To Her New Biopic And Documentary About Her Complicated Life
Wendy Williams opens up to Dr. Oz about how she was ‘playing a role’ in her marriage.
23 minutes ago
Latest Headlines
Police Checking Parolees Find Weapons, Ammunition And Drugs
Police making compliance checks on parolees in southern Michigan have seized five firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.
Former Employee Arraigned After $10K Stolen From Assisted Living Center Resident
A former employee of an assisted living facility is facing charges after thousands of dollars were stolen from a resident.
Mandatory Virus Testing Of Teen Athletes Challenged In Court
A high school sports advocacy group and some parents have sued Michigan, seeking to stop a new requirement that all teen athletes be regularly tested for the coronavirus.
MDOT: Work On I-275 Between 5 Mile And 10 Mile Roads Begins April 3
Beginning on Saturday, April 3, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee a project that will reseal pavement joints on I-275 between 5 Mile and 10 Mile roads.
Michigan Matters: Online Sports Betting, Gambling Takes State by Storm
Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks with Richard Kalm, Executive Director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board, about legalized online sports betting and gambling which is new to our state; Matt Schoch, a journalist who covers the industry for PlayMichigan, and Elisa Richardson, spokeswoman for BetMGM.
New Survey Reveals Most Popular Easter Candy
RetailMeNot conducted a survey to see which Easter candy was the most popular among shoppers this year.
First Forecast Weather April 2, 2021 (Today)
Sunny with closer to average temp. https://detroit.cbslocal.com/category/weather/
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 1, 2021 (Today)
Clear skies, cold, and windy.
18 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan's Juwan Howard Named AP College Coach Of The Year
Michigan's decision to hire Juwan Howard raised a few eyebrows.
Tigers Beat Indians 3-2 In Season Opener
Miguel Cabrera hit a drive to right field, and on a snowy day at Comerica Park, it was anyone's guess where the ball would end up.
Big Ten Becomes Big Flop
The Big Ten spent most of this season talking about being the nation's best basketball conference.
Auto Racing At A Glance
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Best Places To Tie The Knot In 2021 According To Wallet Hub
In an effort to help couples plan their wedding day, Wallet Hub has put out a list of the best places to get married in the United States.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
GM Recalling 10,000 Chevy And GMC Vans Due To Fire Risk
General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk. Here's everything to know.
Ram Recalls Heavy-Duty Trucks For Fire Risk
The company says the 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater electrical relays that can short, overheat and in rare cases cause fires.
