Today On Drew! Josh Groban, D-I-Y Kid Craft, Cooking with Farideh
30 minutes ago
Bridge And Road Work To Close I-75 On Consecutive Weekends In Oakland County
Both directions of I-75 will be closed between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and I-696 for two consecutive weekends, beginning Friday, April 9 at 11 p.m.
Michigan Lottery Results For Wednesday, April 7, 2021
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday, April 7, 2021.
Gas Prices Could Continue To Fluctuate, Prices Hit Year-High
According to AAA, the average price in metro Detroit is $2.83, the highest recorded price for unleaded gasoline in two years.
Michigan Denied Standardized Testing Waiver For This Year
ON TUESDAY, the U.S. Department of Education denied Michigan’s request to waive standardized testing for this school year.
Michigan Man Who Climbed Capitol Wall Charged In Riot
A Taylor man who climbed a wall at the U.S. Capitol became the seventh Michigan resident to be charged in the Jan. 6 riot.
CDC Awards $90.2M To Michigan's Vaccine Efforts
$90.2 million in extra federal COVID-19 funds will go toward Michigan’s vaccine efforts.
First Forecast Weather April 8, 2021 (Today)
Showers and storms move in today.
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 7, 2021 (Tonight)
Mild temperatures this evening.
18 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Masters Preview: Can Jordan Spieth Complete His Comeback?
Dustin Johnson is the defending Masters champion, but he'll have to fend of a stellar field that includes the rising Jordan Spieth.
NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird Ready For 2021 Challenge Cup, Season To Begin With Fans Returning: 'It's Going To Be Exciting For Our Women'
The NWSL commissioner is excited to kick off the league's ninth season with the opportunity for fans to return to stadiums following health and safety guidelines.
Baseball Report: Shohei Ohtani Impressive In Two-Way Start
This week's Baseball Report looks at Shohei Ohtani's first two-way start of the season, MLB's decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta and the Mets-Nationals series that didn't happen.
The Masters: Augusta National Is A Private Course With A Public Persona
Augusta National, long-time Masters home, is one of the most recognizable golf courses, though few beyond pros and club members play it.
Jack Carr On 'The Devil's Hand': 'I Was Researching About The Weaponization Of Infectious Diseases Before COVID Hit'
The former Navy SEAL and New York Times bestselling author discusses his new thriller about what the enemy has learned about us since 9/11.
WATCH: Drywaller Danny Returns On An All-New 'Tough As Nails'
Drywaller Danny makes his triumphant return on an all-new 'Tough As Nails.'
Gavin Stenhouse On The CW's 'Kung Fu': 'Evan Hartley Has Such A Strong Moral Compass, But He Works In A System That Is Inherently Flawed''
The 1970's hit series starring David Carradine has been reimagined for 2021 and one of the show's stars Gavin Stenhouse shares why this show is so important right now.
Jim Nantz, Calling His 30th Final Four, Says Opportunity To Call Games At Hinkle Fieldhouse 'Blew Me Away'
The veteran CBS play-by-play announcer has been the voice of the tournament for three decades now and says calling games at the famed Butler arena 'was a thrill'.
Nickelodeon Has Dr. Fauci Answer Kids Questions About The Coronavirus Pandemic
Dr. Anthony Fauci answered questions on Nick News about play dates, hugging grandparents and COVID-19.
BIG3 Basketball Returns To CBS This Summer Beginning July 10
The BIG3 is back! After missing last season, the league returns to CBS on weekends this summer.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
GM Recalling 10,000 Chevy And GMC Vans Due To Fire Risk
General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk. Here's everything to know.
Ram Recalls Heavy-Duty Trucks For Fire Risk
The company says the 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater electrical relays that can short, overheat and in rare cases cause fires.
Today On Drew! Josh Groban, D-I-Y Kid Craft, Cooking with Farideh
April 8, 2021 at 11:00 am
Filed Under:
Cooking with Farideh
,
D-I-Y Kid Craft
,
Drew Barrymore
,
Frank Collins
,
Josh Groban
,
The Drew Barrymore Show
Today On Drew! Josh Groban, D-I-Y Kid Craft, Cooking with Farideh
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
