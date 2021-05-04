Menu
Community Connect Segments - Baker's Keyboard Lounge
On this week's Community Connect we learn what it is about Detroit that strikes a chord, producing some of the world's greatest music legends from the people living it.
51 minutes ago
Michigan Matters: Rock Legend Alice Cooper & PNC’s Ric DeVore’s Detroit Stories
Detroit Rock and Roll Legend Alice Cooper and PNC’s Ric DeVore appear on “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (7:30 am on CBS 62) and talk with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about their love of the Motor City and how they are making a difference.
TSA Extends Mask Mandate Through Summer
Despite more people getting vaccinated, masks will still be required on planes, trains, and buses this summer.
Flower Day Returns As Flower Week At Eastern Market
What’s usually known as Flower Day is blooming into its own season at Eastern Market. Flower season kicks off May 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
State Rep. Bryan Posthumus Arrested For Driving While Intoxicated
A state lawmaker who crashed his vehicle in western Michigan has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.
How You Can Help Remove Invasive Species From Michigan State Parks In May
Several state parks will be hosting workdays in May to have volunteers help remove invasive species that are threatening the ecosystems in the parks.
Michigan Reports 5,035 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths For Sunday And Monday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
First Forecast Weather May 4, 2021 (Today)
Mild temperatures today.
5 hours ago
First Forecast Weather May 3, 2021 (Tonight)
Another chance of rain.
15 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Baseball Report: Can Twins' Byron Buxton Keep Hitting Like This?
The latest Baseball Report looks at Twins' Byron Buxton's hitting, Max Scherzer's Sunday on the mound and in the hospital, and Jesus Luzardo's video game injury.
Red Wings Loose To Lightning 2-1
The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning have not lost a game this season when leading after two periods.
Busch Celebrates Win On His Birthday
Kyle Busch thought he had a third-place car Sunday. His crew chief, Ben Beshore, though it was good enough for second.
Holmes Addressed Weaknesses, Added To Strengths For Lions
The Detroit Lions opened the NFL draft by bolstering a strength and closed it by addressing some of their many weaknesses on both sides of the ball.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'Bar Rescue' Host Jon Taffer: 'Summer Going To Be Boomtown' For Bars & Restaurants, Despite 38% Decline
Jon Taffer previews season 8 of "Bar Rescue" and explains why he believes the restaurants that survive the pandemic have a great chance to thrive again.
'Bull' Celebrates Episode 100 With An All-New Trial Tonight On CBS
'Bull' will air its 100th episode tonight at 10:00PM ET/PT, on CBS and streaming with Paramount+.
Dean Norris On His Favorite Thing About Art In 'United States Of Al': 'He's Just A Really, Really Good Dad'
Dean Norris discusses his role on the new CBS comedy, 'United States Of Al.'
Earth Day: A Look Back At The First Event
The first Earth Day happened 51 years ago, when CBS News's Walter Cronkite called it "a day dedicated to enlisting all the citizens of a bountiful country in a common cause of saving life from the deadly biproduct of that bounty."
How Dottie Pepper's Former Mentor George Pulver Might Advise Dustin Johnson And Will Zalatoris
Dottie Pepper, who has a new book about her former mentor George Pulver, looks at what he might say to Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris.
CBS Sports The New Home Of World Series Of Poker Main Event: 'We Have A History With This Tournament And We're Excited To Rekindle It'
The World Series of Poker is coming to CBS with coverage of the Main Event and several Bracelet Events
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Posts Profit, Says Chip Shortage May Cut Production 50%
Ford Motor Co. posted a surprising $3.26 billion first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, but the company said a worsening global computer chip shortage could cut its production in half during the current quarter.
Ford Plans To Develop, Produce Electric Vehicle Batteries
Saying that it wants to control the key technology for electric vehicles, Ford plans to open a battery development center near Detroit by the end of next year.
Sperm For Everyone: Meet The Controversial Donor Giving It Away – 77 Babies And Counting!
May 4, 2021 at 8:30 am
Filed Under:
Ari Nagel
,
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
sperm donor
Dr. Oz asks Ari Nagel why he donates his sperm for free and why he’s let it go this far.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
