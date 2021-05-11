Menu
Police Seek Suspect In Detroit Shooting That Killed 46-Year-Old Man
Detroit Police are seeking a man wanted in a fatal shooting on the city's west side.
3 hours ago
Great Lakes Water Surge Eases After 2 Record-Setting Years
A spell of dry, mild weather is giving the Great Lakes a break after two years of high water that has shattered records and heavily damaged shoreline roads and homes, officials said Monday.
Detroit Casinos Report Nearly $109 Million In April Revenue
Detroit's casinos — MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino Hotel and Greektown Casino — reported nearly $109 million in monthly aggregate revenue in April while operating at limited capacity due to COVID-19 health concerns.
Family: Michigan Man Who Saved Girl Dies Weeks After Explosion
A man has died weeks after he was among eight people who were injured in a natural gas explosion and fire at a southern Michigan home.
AG Nessel Reminds Michiganders To Verify Licenses Before Hiring For Projects
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michigan residents to verify licenses before hiring for projects.
VIDEO: Police Seek Suspect In Detroit Shooting That Killed 46-Year-Old Man
Detroit Police are seeking a man wanted in a fatal shooting on the city's west side.
Lt. Governor Gilchrist Receives Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the community vaccine site at Berston Field House in Flint.
First Forecast Weather May 11, 2021 (Today)
More sunshine today.
9 hours ago
First Forecast Weather May 10, 2021 (Tonight)
Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning Tonight.
20 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
NASCAR A Year After Restart, Starting To Allow Access
Kevin Harvick crossed the finish line at Darlington Raceway a year ago and was struck by the stillness and silence of the empty grandstands.
Baseball Report: Jacob deGrom Injury Probably Not Serious
This week's Baseball Report looks at Jacob DeGrom's injury, what might be the end of Albert Pujols's MLB career and the surge of no-hitters.
Martin Truex Jr. Dominates At Darlington
Martin Truex Jr. got nervous in a hurry near the end of his dominating drive at Darlington Raceway.
Lions Lock Up Frank Ragnow Through 2026
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow rattled off a slew of names, thanking those who helped him become the NFL's highest-paid player at the position.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Molly Bernard On Paramount+'s 'Younger': 'I Auditioned For A Six Line Guest Star And It Became A 7 Year Family'
The star of "Younger" discusses the show's final season of Paramount+ and her friendship with Hilary Duff.
Marcel Spears And Sheaun McKinney Say Working With Cedric The Entertainer Is 'Insane, Surreal'
The Neighborhood is back with a new episode titled "Welcome To The Invasion" tonight at 8:00PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming with Paramount+.
Director Kelly Oxford On MTV Movie 'Pink Skies Ahead': 'I Haven't Seen Another Film That Delves Into Anxiety Like This One'
A new movie from MTV shines a light on the realities of anxiety disorder for Mental Health Awareness Month.
Interview: Dan Reynolds & Christene Reynolds On Paramount+'s 'From Cradle To Stage'
A new docuseries from Foo Fighters musician Dave Grohl highlights the impact of mothers on famous musicians. We talked with Imagine Dragons leader singer about his mom Christene.
Low-Carb, High Flavor Summer Recipes For The Whole Family From 'Keto BBQ'
Take these Grilled Chicken Shawarma Kebabs paired with Jalapeno-Cheddar “Corn Bread” — together they come in at only 2g net carbs per serving and are sure to satisfy all your barbecue cravings.
PREVIEW: 'Kids Say The Darndest Things' Premieres Tonight On CBS
Tiffany Haddish finds kids “wigging” out when they realize one of her wigs on a shelf can communicate only with them on the premiere of "Kids Say The Darndest Things."
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
GM Expects Big 2021 Profit, Says It's Managing Chip Shortage
General Motors’ first-quarter net income surged to $2.98 billion as strong U.S. consumer demand and higher prices offset production cuts brought on by a global shortage of computer chips.
Ford Posts Profit, Says Chip Shortage May Cut Production 50%
Ford Motor Co. posted a surprising $3.26 billion first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, but the company said a worsening global computer chip shortage could cut its production in half during the current quarter.
True Crime: Monkeys, Tigers And Bears As Pets? Inside America’s Illegal Animal Trade
May 11, 2021 at 9:27 am
Dr. Oz asks wildlife expert, Tim Harrison, how people are buying these illegal animals.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
