Dr. Oz And Dr. Crupain Explain The Dangers Associated With Hazardous Chemicals Found In Some Phony Hand Sanitizers
Dr. Oz and Dr. Crupain explain the dangers associated with hazardous chemicals found in some phony hand sanitizers.
2 hours ago
Michigan Health Officials Urge Primary Care Doctors To Help Vaccinate
Michigan health officials are urging primary care physicians to enroll to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as the state prepares to quickly begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds following U.S. authorization.
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Donuts To Graduating Seniors
Krispy Kreme is giving out free donuts to high school and college graduating seniors on Thursday, May 13.
AG Nessel Issues Consumer Alert On Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a consumer alert to urge consumers to be aware of misleading sales tactics being used to sell over-the-counter hearing aids, especially online or by mail.
Detroit Historical Society Seeks Stories For Oral History Collections
The Detroit Historical Society is looking for stories from people around the metro Detroit area for its oral history collections.
‘100K By Labor Day’ Plan Pushes Incentives To Fill Labor Shortage
As Governor Gretchen Whitmer gives employers the green light to welcome workers back, the Detroit Regional Chamber is working to get more people employed.
Former UAW President Dennis Williams Sentenced To 21 Months In Prison
The former president for the United Auto Workers was sentenced for his role in the federal corruption case.
First Forecast Weather May 13, 2021 (Today)
Warmer temperatures and more sunshine today.
8 hours ago
First Forecast Weather May 12, 2021 (Tonight)
Warmer overnight lows.
19 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Cabrera Becomes Venezuelan Hit King
Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs and surpassed Omar Vizquel for the most major league hits by a Venezuelan player, leading the Detroit Tigers past the slumping Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Wednesday night.
Pistons Lock Up Casey Through 2023-24
The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a contract extension with coach Dwane Casey through the 2023-24 season.
AT&T Byron Nelson Preview: 'If You Drive The Ball Long, You're Going To Have The Advantage Around Here,' Says CBS Sports' Mark Immelman
The AT&T Byron Nelson is the last event before the PGA Championship, giving many of the PGA Tour's best one last chance to tune up for the year's the second major.
Timberwolves Over Undermanned Pistons
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points and Anthony Edwards added 22 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the undermanned Detroit Pistons 119-100 on Tuesday night in a game with significant lottery implications.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'MOM' Series Finale Comes To CBS: 'My Kinda People And The Big To-Do'
The series finale of 'MOM' comes to CBS and Paramount+ on Thursday, May 13th.
WATCH: Cast Of 'Siesta Key' Previews Season 4 On MTV
"I think this is a hard season for all of us and you guys will see us hit that rock bottom and work our way through it."
Molly Bernard On Paramount+'s 'Younger': 'I Auditioned For A Six Line Guest Star And It Became A 7 Year Family'
The star of "Younger" discusses the show's final season of Paramount+ and her friendship with Hilary Duff.
Marcel Spears And Sheaun McKinney Say Working With Cedric The Entertainer Is 'Insane, Surreal'
The Neighborhood is back with a new episode titled "Welcome To The Invasion" tonight at 8:00PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming with Paramount+.
Director Kelly Oxford On MTV Movie 'Pink Skies Ahead': 'I Haven't Seen Another Film That Delves Into Anxiety Like This One'
A new movie from MTV shines a light on the realities of anxiety disorder for Mental Health Awareness Month.
Interview: Dan Reynolds & Christene Reynolds On Paramount+'s 'From Cradle To Stage'
A new docuseries from Foo Fighters musician Dave Grohl highlights the impact of mothers on famous musicians. We talked with Imagine Dragons leader singer about his mom Christene.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
President Biden To Visit Michigan May 18
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Michigan next week ahead of Ford's launch.
Covid-19 Headquarters: How To Spot Counterfeit Masks & Phony Sanitizer
May 13, 2021 at 9:35 am
Filed Under:
coronavirus
,
Counterfeit Masks
,
Dr Oz
,
Dr. Crupain
,
Frank Collins
,
pandemic
,
Phony Sanitizer
Dr. Oz and Dr. Crupain break down the warning signs you could be buying counterfeit masks online.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
