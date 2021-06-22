Menu
True Crime: Tiger King Update: Rick Kirkham Shares His Feelings Of Relief With Dr. Oz About Joe Exotic’s Zoo Shutting Down
Rick Kirkham shares his feelings of relief with Dr. Oz about Joe Exotic’s zoo shutting down.
2 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Lume Cannabis Co. To Become Exclusive Cannabis Brand Of DTE Energy Music Theatre Through New Partnership
Lume, a Michigan-based cannabis company, will become the exclusive cannabis brand of 313 Presents’ DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan through a new partnership.
Dad Sees Crash That Kills 2 Daughters On Father's Day
A car crossed the median on Interstate 75 and struck a northbound vehicle, killing two sisters who were traveling behind their father in northern Michigan, police said.
Suspect In Breaking, Entering Shot By Michigan Trooper
A Michigan State Police trooper responding Monday to a breaking and entering in progress call at an Allegan County home fatally shot man, officials said.
Michigan Lifts Restrictions For Masks, Gathering And Capacity Limits Tuesday
Beginning Tuesday, June 22, capacity in both indoor and outdoor settings will increase to 100 percent and the state will no longer require residents to wear a face mask. Here's everything to know.
3 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are three new coronavirus outbreaks in Michigan schools.
Woman Who Shot At Police Killed By Cop At Juneteenth Event
A 19-year-old Michigan woman died after exchanging gunfire with a police officer who was controlling traffic near a weekend Juneteenth parade, authorities said.
First Forecast Weather June 22, 2021 (Today)
Mild temperatures today.
9 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 25, 2021 (Today)
AM clouds then mostly sunny but cool https://detroit.cbslocal.com/category/weather/
2 months ago
Weather Stories
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
TPC River Highlands Profile: Shot-Makers Tested At Travelers Championship
TPC River Highlands, home of the Travelers Championship, is a pure shot-making test capable of withstanding the PGA Tour's best players.
Stewart realistic about SHR's current struggles
Tony Stewart tried to do a grid walk at his first Cup Series race since the start of the pandemic. But he's Tony Stewart and he hasn't been at the track in almost 16 months. Everybody wants to chat.
Baseball Report: Yankees' Third Triple Play Of Season Ties MLB Record
This week's Baseball Report looks at the New York Yankees' latest triple play, Kyle Schwarber's big weekend and the Arizona Diamondbacks' losing ways.
Tigers Hold Off Angels 5-3 In 10
Shohei Ohtani got four hits in the past three games against the Tigers. All four were homers, including a two-run shot in the fifth inning Sunday that put him tied atop the majors with 23 this season.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Bryan Cranston And Annette Bening Star In Paramount+ Original 'Jerry And Marge Go Large'
'Jerry And Marge Go Large' stars Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening in a story based on true events.
'We Knew Instinctively That We Had Something Special': Kheng Hua Tan On The CW's 'Kung Fu'
The actor shares what it is like to be on this show and how "Crazy Rich Asians" changed the course of her career.
From Barack Obama To Kurt Vonnegut, Book Reveals How World's Most Successful People Achieved Greatness
Ever wonder what makes people like President Barack Obama, Serena Williams and Malcolm Gladwell some of the most successful leaders in their industries? A new book describes the strategies behind their success.
Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, America's Longest-Running All-Black Rodeo, Airs On CBS Saturday June 19
On Juneteenth, CBS will broadcast the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, marking the first time the event has aired on broadcast network television.
'I Look To Trevor Noah Like A Mentor': Josh Johnson On First Comedy Special 'Hashtag'
The stand-up comedian and writer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah previews his first comedy special on Comedy Central.
Keto-Friendly Cereal Recipe To Start Your Day From 'Dirty, Lazy Keto'
If you’re on a keto diet, chances are one of the things you miss most is a simple bowl of cereal. Yes, cereal!
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
GM To Spend More On Electric Vehicles, Add 2 Battery Plants
General Motors will raise its spending on electric and autonomous vehicles and add two U.S. battery factories as it gambles that consumers will eagerly switch from gasoline to the new technology.
Preorders For Ford Electric F-150 Lightning Tops 100,000
Ford's highly anticipated electric F-150 the 2022 Ford Lightning is already selling big.
True Crime: Tiger King Update: Rick Kirkham Shares His Feelings Of Relief With Dr. Oz About Joe Exotic’s Zoo Shutting Down
June 22, 2021 at 12:00 pm
Rick Kirkham shares his feelings of relief with Dr. Oz about Joe Exotic’s zoo shutting down.
