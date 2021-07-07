Today, Dr. Oz investigates if the no-boil noodles and microwave rice options that promise to save you time are doing more harm than good. Our experts reveal the secrets behind how these time-saving shortcuts are made and how they rate in taste and nutrition.
READ MORE: Ford Mustang Mach-E Wins Car And Driver Electric Vehicle Of The Year Award
Dr. Oz and Dr. Crupain discuss how no-boil lasagna noodles are made.READ MORE: MDOT: Bridge Work Requires Closing I-75 This Weekend In Oakland County
MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will There Be Another Relief Payment?