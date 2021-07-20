  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cardiac arrest, Celebrity Deaths, Dr Oz, Elvis Presley, Frank Collins, King of Rock & Roll, Modern Medicine

On August 16th, 1977, the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley, died from cardiac arrest.  His death stunned the music industry, devastated millions of fans worldwide, and left many questioning if other factors played a role in his demise.  Today, Dr. Oz and his expert panel unravel the details of the legend’s mysterious and tragic passing.

READ MORE: FBI Agent In Investigation Of Whitmer Kidnap Plot Is Charged

Dr. Oz’s expert explains some of the medical conditions Elvis Presley faced that may have played a role in his death.

READ MORE: Central Michigan University Sets Vaccine Scholarship Raffle

 

MORE NEWS: Detroit Lions Announce 2021 Free Family Fest Event

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.