Today, it’s the premiere of Season 13, and Dr. Oz is kicking it off by breaking down everything you need to know about vaccine boosters. Our experts are following the science and answering your biggest questions, from who should get another dose, to if you should switch vaccines, to what people who already had covid should do.
Dr. Oz and Cheer New York cheerleaders demonstrate what a booster shot does to your immune system.
