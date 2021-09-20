Barrymore Tours Bronx Edition with Fat Joe

Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
First Forecast Weather September 20, 2021 (Tonight)
Mostly cloudy and humid, with occasional scattered showers.
21 minutes ago
More
Travel
CBS+
News
Latest Headlines
Detroit Academy Of Arts & Sciences Doing Home Visits In Hopes Of Finding Students Missing From The Classroom
Concerned with extremely low attendance, staff at the Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences beginning to make house calls to families of students missing from class. They want to ensure the well being of students and make sure they are receiving some sort of education.
MDOT: Final Adopt-A-Highway Cleanup Of 2021 Starts September 25
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that thousands of volunteers will participate in the final Adopt-A-Highway program of the year, which will be happening from Sept. 25 to Oct. 3.
Invasive Species Found After Mid-Michigan Dam Failures
When the Tittabawassee River roared through after last year’s dam failures, it brought with it a flood of invasive species.
Recall Effort Launched In Alma After Migrant Housing Vote
Three officials in a mid-Michigan community are being targeted for recall after voting in favor of a zoning change that would allow housing for young migrant boys who crossed the U.S. border.
Virus Concerns Prompt Cancellation Of Annual Fort Fright
A popular Halloween-themed event held annually in northern Michigan has been canceled this fall due to concerns over the coronavirus that include the rising number of cases of the Delta variant in the area.
FBI Investigates 2 Bombs Found Near Northern Michigan Stores
The FBI said two explosive devices recently found outside cellphone stores in northern Michigan are believed to be linked to letters found last month in the Upper Peninsula.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Weather September 20, 2021 (Tonight)
Mostly cloudy and humid, with occasional scattered showers.
21 minutes ago
First Forecast September 20, 2021 (Today)
Partly Sunny and warm with possible scattered showers and gusting winds in the afternoon. https://detroit.cbslocal.com/category/weather/
12 hours ago
Weather Stories
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Cowboys-Chargers Preview: Dak Prescott Leads A Depleted Dallas Team Into Los Angeles
The Cowboys' passing attack torched the Bucs for over 400 yards, showing Prescott is fully recovered, but a more balanced attack may better serve them against the Chargers.
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 2: Is Aaron Rodgers Due For A Big Bounceback Game?
The Packers were blown out by the Saints last week, but it seems unlikely Aaron Rodgers will get embarrassed by the Lions.
SportsLine Week 2 AFC West Picks: 'We'll See The Broncos Play A Very Clean Game,' Says SportsLine's Larry Hartstein
All four AFC West teams started off the season with a win, but the Raiders, Chargers, and Chiefs all face tough matchups in Week 2.
NFL Week 2 AFC East Preview: 'Wasn’t That Last Week The Miami Dolphins Beat The New England Patriots, The Patriots Beat Themselves,' Says CBS Boston's Steve Burton
The AFC East goes to battle in week 2, as all four teams compete against each other, with the Jets hosting the Patriots and the Bills visiting the Dolphins.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!' Announce Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda And More To Take The Stage
CBS and the American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards announced today that some of Broadway’s biggest stars will take the stage on The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, live from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Sunday, September 26th.
Dr. Ordon On Going For Routine Checkups Or Elective Surgery: 'Everything Is In Place To Make Sure You Stay Safe And Healthy'
'The Doctors' Andrew Ordon discusses the show's 14th season premiering Monday, September 20th.
11 Best Emmy Awards Red Carpet Looks (2021)
Check out the 11 most stunning outfits from the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet on CBS.
The Full List Of Winners Of The 2021 Emmy Awards
A list of winners of the 73rd Emmy Awards, which were presented Sunday evening at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.
Cowboys-Chargers Preview: Dak Prescott Leads A Depleted Dallas Team Into Los Angeles
The Cowboys' passing attack torched the Bucs for over 400 yards, showing Prescott is fully recovered, but a more balanced attack may better serve them against the Chargers.
Cedric The Entertainer Wants You Ready To Laugh For The Emmys And 'The Neighborhood': 'It's All Poppin' Off''
Tune into CBS for the '73rd Primetime Emmy Awards' this Sunday night starting at 8PM ET and the fourth season premiere of 'The Neighborhood' on Monday, September 20th also at 8PM ET.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Michigan Matters: From Mackinac to Motor Bella, Major Events Return
Motor Bella is making its debut at the M1 Concourse this coming week as Detroit Auto Dealers Association's Executive Director Rod Alberts and the facility’s CEO Timothy McGrane talked about on “Michigan Matters” airing 8 a.m. this Sunday on CBS 62.
Ford Pushing Back Return To Work Plan Due To Delta Variant
As COVID cases see an increase across Michigan, Ford is pushing back its return plan for salaried workers.
WWJ-TV
On Air
Schedule:
5:00 PM
Dr. Phil
6:00 PM
Family Feud
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
7:00 PM
Family Feud
7:30 PM
Family Feud
View All Programs
Barrymore Tours Bronx Edition with Fat Joe
September 20, 2021 at 2:07 pm
Filed Under:
Drew Barrymore
,
Fat Joe
,
Frank Collins
,
season 2
Barrymore Tours Bronx Edition with Fat Joe
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
Related