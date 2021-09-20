Today, Dr. Oz takes a closer look at the fiery new foods heating up your favorite fast-food menus. From sandwiches to wings to fries, our experts put their tastebuds to the test and weigh in on which are too hot to handle. Dr. Oz also goes one step further and investigates the secret behind the spice and reveals the flaming hot dinner you can make at home that will leave your family’s head spinning.
Dr. Oz and his experts reveal the secret behind the spice in hot sauce.
