Carmelo Anthony Shares How LeBron James “Forced” Him to Join the L.A. Lakers

Carmelo on Why He Believes Athletes are Susceptible to Depression
26 minutes ago
Michigan Rep To Fellow Lawmaker: I Hope 'Your Car Explodes'
A Michigan lawmaker told another lawmaker that he hoped her “car explodes on the way in,” according to text messages filed in court to support a request for a personal protection order.
Judge Sets March Trial For 5 Men In Michigan Governor Plot
A judge set a March 8 trial for five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Some In Flat Rock Who Evacuated After Gas Leak Can Return
Some residents in a southeastern Michigan community were told Monday they could return to their homes, about three weeks after gasoline from a Ford Motor factory was reported in the sewer system.
Ford, One of Many Automakers Under Investigation Over Use of Recalled Takata Airbag Inflators
Ford’s Flat Rock Plant Returns To Full Production After Gas Leak
African World Festival Vendors in Detroit Told To Pack Up Over Permit Issues
A community organizer is speaking out tonight after he was forced to shut down the African World Festival over the weekend.
First Forecast Weather September 21, 2021 (Today)
Mostly cloudy and windy, then widespread rain and thunderstorms.
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather September 20, 2021 (Tonight)
Mostly cloudy and humid, with occasional scattered showers.
19 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
New Coach, New QB, Same Struggling Lions
The Detroit Lions' new coach and quarterback are off to a start that resembles the team's previous regimes.
Cowboys-Chargers Preview: Dak Prescott Leads A Depleted Dallas Team Into Los Angeles
The Cowboys' passing attack torched the Bucs for over 400 yards, showing Prescott is fully recovered, but a more balanced attack may better serve them against the Chargers.
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 2: Is Aaron Rodgers Due For A Big Bounceback Game?
The Packers were blown out by the Saints last week, but it seems unlikely Aaron Rodgers will get embarrassed by the Lions.
SportsLine Week 2 AFC West Picks: 'We'll See The Broncos Play A Very Clean Game,' Says SportsLine's Larry Hartstein
All four AFC West teams started off the season with a win, but the Raiders, Chargers, and Chiefs all face tough matchups in Week 2.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'It's A James Bond Movie For TV': Missy Peregrym & Zeeko Zaki On Season 4 Premiere Of CBS' 'FBI' & Epic Crossover Event
Missy Peregrym & Zeeko Zaki preview a brand new season of "FBI" on CBS and share what it is like to play special agents on television.
'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!' Announce Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda And More To Take The Stage
CBS and the American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards announced today that some of Broadway’s biggest stars will take the stage on The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, live from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Sunday, September 26th.
Dr. Ordon On Going For Routine Checkups Or Elective Surgery: 'Everything Is In Place To Make Sure You Stay Safe And Healthy'
'The Doctors' Andrew Ordon discusses the show's 14th season premiering Monday, September 20th.
11 Best Emmy Awards Red Carpet Looks (2021)
Check out the 11 most stunning outfits from the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet on CBS.
The Full List Of Winners Of The 2021 Emmy Awards
A list of winners of the 73rd Emmy Awards, which were presented Sunday evening at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Carmelo Anthony Shares How LeBron James “Forced” Him to Join the L.A. Lakers
September 21, 2021 at 11:34 am
Filed Under:
Carmelo Anthony
,
Drew Barrymore
,
Frank Collins
,
L.A. Lakers
,
LeBron James
Carmelo Anthony Shares How LeBron James “Forced” Him to Join the L.A. Lakers
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
