New details on the case of Julius Jones’ whose fate rests in the hands of the Oklahoma governor. Julius’ mom and sister open up to Dr. Oz and reveal their message for the governor and an update on the inmate.
Julius Jones' sister opens up to Dr. Oz about what it was like to have the victim's girlfriend show support for her brother at his commutation hearing.
