Today, Dr. Oz goes behind the headlines to examine the science about your immunity against Covid. Is it possible for some people to have super-high levels of natural antibodies? He’ll also compare the level of antibodies between those who’ve had Covid and those who had Covid and received the vaccine. In addition, Dr. Oz and Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA advisory panel will discuss if you can mix and match vaccines for an immunity boost and if you should you get one shot or two of the mRNA vaccines if you’ve already recovered from the virus.
Dr. Oz explains what "hybrid immunity" is.
