Today, Dr. Oz checks in with Dog the Bounty Hunter in Florida as he joins the search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie. Brian is the prime suspect in Gabby’s death and has refused to speak with law enforcement before disappearing and sparking a massive manhunt. Dog updates Dr. Oz on why he decided to get involved in the case, his attempt to make contact with the Laundrie family, and his theory about where he thinks Brian is.
Dr. Oz asks Dog the Bounty Hunter for his thoughts on the suspicion that Brain Laundrie’s parents possibly helped him escape.