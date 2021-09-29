NBA Legend Chris Webber Breaks Ground on $50 Million Cannabis Facility In DetroitThe Detroit native and NBA Hall-of-Famer is bringing big business back home to provide inclusive opportunities in the booming cannabis industry.

MDHHS Reports 106 New COVID-19 Outbreaks In SchoolsThe COVID-19 pandemic is taking a greater toll on schools as Michiganders get further into the school year.

Here's How Detroit Ranks Among The Most Violent Big Cities In The USDetroit's mission to lower crime doesn't seem to be paying off as much as previously thought.

Ford Making Its Biggest Single Manufacturing Investment Ever To Build Electric Vehicle FactoriesFord Motor Co. and South Korea-based energy company SK Innovations are investing $11.4 billion to build two new enormous manufacturing campuses for electric vehicles.

Booster Shots Become Available, Pfizer Starts Testing Pill For COVID-19 PreventionHelp is on the way to fight COVID-19, in the form of a new pill Pfizer is testing.

Former Daughter-In-Law Of Dr. Anderson Speaks Out In Support Of Anderson’s Victims, All Victims Of Sexual AbuseThe ex-daughter-in-law of Dr. Robert Anderson, the former U of M doctor who’s accused of decades of sexual abuse against hundreds of students, speaks out in support of the victims. Say’s Anderson may have played a role in her teenage son’s suicide.