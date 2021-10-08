Drew’s Beauty-In-A-Box: Drugstore Edition

Police Seek Assistance Identifying Suspect In Connection To Fatal Shooting In DetroitThe Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting the occurred on Detroit's west side.

More People Are Getting Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters Than Getting Their First Shots, CDC Data ShowsAccording to the most recent data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more people are receiving a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine each day than are getting their first shot or are becoming fully vaccinated each day.

Consumers Urged Not To Drink Cider From Bowen Mills Due To Food Safety ConcernsThe Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is urging consumers not to drink cider from Bowen Mills in Middleville, Michigan, due to safety concerns.

MDOT: Here's A List Of Weekend Construction In Metro DetroitThe Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of road construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Mount Clemens High School Cancels Homecoming Game; No RefsThe football homecoming game at a suburban Detroit school was canceled because of a lack of referees.

Whitmer Proposes $6.3M To Reduce Backlog Of Felony CasesGov. Gretchen Whitmer on Oct. 7 proposed spending $6.3 million in federal rescue funding to reduce a backlog of felony cases in Michigan courts that was caused by the coronavirus pandemic.