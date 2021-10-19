Today, Dr. Oz takes a closer look at how horrifying accusations against former 19 Kids And Counting star Josh Duggar, who is just weeks away from standing trial for child pornography charges, are dividing the once tight-knit Duggar family. Dr. Oz also speaks to a former member of a religious organization linked to the Duggars who claims the group is a cult and may have enabled Josh’s alleged crimes.
