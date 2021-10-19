Today, Dr. Oz takes a closer look at how horrifying accusations against former 19 Kids And Counting star Josh Duggar, who is just weeks away from standing trial for child pornography charges, are dividing the once tight-knit Duggar family. Our experts Mara Schiavocampo and Joey Jackson, break down inside details about this disturbing case, including critical evidence that could be damning to Josh and previous allegations that he abused some of his sisters when he was a teen.
Dr. Oz and Mara Schiavocampo discuss claims about the Duggar family being in a cult.