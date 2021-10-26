The world was stunned to learn of the passing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza due to an improperly prepared gun on the movie set of “Rust” in New Mexico. Alec Baldwin, who was pointing the gun at the camera while rehearsing for a scene when it went off, is calling it a tragic accident – but other reports are citing crew members had raised numerous red flags about safety on set. Today, Dr. Oz speaks to the sister of Brandon Lee, who also lost his life during a filming accident involving a firearm, about the sadness she feels and why she thinks there needs to be an industry-wide change.
Brandon Lee’s sister Shannon speaks out on the change she hopes to see in Hollywood.