Drew & Tom on their honeymoon in ireland & seeing each other in person after 20 years.

Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
Ask A Desk-pert: Drew & Tom on Attending An Ex’s Wedding
Ask A Desk-pert: Drew & Tom on Attending An Ex’s Wedding
43 minutes ago
More
Travel
CBS+
News
Latest Headlines
City Of Hamtramck Distributes More Water Filters To Residents, Announce Long-Term Plan To Address Lead Water Issues
After high lead levels were detected in Hamtramck’s drinking water last week, city and state officials back passing out free water filters to residents for the 2nd time. They also announced crews started replacing lead water lines 2 years ago and will continue.
State Removes Township Clerk From Running Election Next Week
State officials have barred a township clerk in southern Michigan from running her community's local election next week.
Census: Once-Endangered Kirtland's Warbler Population Stable
Once endangered, the Kirtland's warbler is maintaining healthy numbers in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ontario and expanding its range, officials said on Oct. 25.
Ex-Hazel Park Treasurer Charged With Embezzling From Residents
The former treasurer for the city of Hazel Park has been charged with embezzling cash payments from residents.
Whitmer Names New Director Of Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer replaced the acting director of Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency on Oct. 25 following months of scrutiny from Republican lawmakers.
Woman, 80, Shot In Face During Apparent Drive-By Shooting In Pontiac
An 80-year-old woman has been shot in the face during an apparent drive-by shooting in southeastern Michigan.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Weather October 26, 2021 (Today)
Some sunshine and dry conditions today!
10 hours ago
First Forecast Weather October 25, 2021 (Tonight)
Rain comes to an end tonight.
21 hours ago
Weather Stories
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Winless Lions Show Signs Of Progress
There were a lot of positives for Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell to take out of Sunday's 28-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Story Behind Showtime's New Russell Westbrook Documentary: 'This Is Russell Claiming His Own Narrative'
Filmmakers Erik LeDrew and Meg Cirillo reveal there are discrepancies between the “Beastbrook” you see in explosive interviews, and the family man at home, working to give back to his Los Angeles community.
No. 6 Michigan Tops Northwestern 33-7
Michigan got off to a sluggish start, perhaps peeking ahead to playing Michigan State. Then the Wolverines used a strong finish to seal a matchup of undefeated rivals.
Red Wings Beat Blackhawks 6-3
Lucas Raymond had plenty of energy in the second half of his first set of consecutive NHL games.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Brittany Adebumola And Joseph David-Jones Say 'The 4400' Is 'A Beautiful Companion To The Original'
'The 4400' comes to The CW on Monday at 9/8c starring Brittany Adebumola and Joseph David-Jones.
Gerald McRaney On Admiral Kilbride Taking Over 'NCIS: LA': 'Things Will Be Done His Way Or Not At All'
Gotham Chopra Sheds New Light On Russell Westbrook In SHOWTIME Doc: 'People Think He's Raw Emotion, There's A Lot Of Layers There'
'Passion Play: Russell Westbrook' co-director Gotham Chopra discusses getting to know the man behind the high-flying on-court persona of Lakers' star Russell Westbrook.
Genie Chen Dishes On What It's Like To Eat Earthworms On 'Survivor': 'Tastes Like Chow Mein'
Survivor's Genie Chen discusses her time on the island and the tribal council that sent her home.
Bears-Buccaneers Preview: Chicago 'Very Smart In How They Use Justin Fields,' Says CBS Sports' Phil Simms
Justin Fields and the Bears head to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.
Adhir Kalyan And Parker Young On 'United States Of Al's Last Minute Season 2 Rewrite: 'Art Really Imitated Life'
Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young discuss season 2 of 'United States Of Al' on CBS.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Detroit Police Seek Assistance Locating 3 Suspects In Connection To Fatal Shooting
The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance to identify three suspects in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit.
The Pink Fund Foundation Held 'Dancing For Survivors' Event At Campus Martius To Kick Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Dancing For The Survivors dance party in Campus Martius Friday kicked-off Breast Cancer Awareness month and generated support for The Pink Fund, a metro Detroit based nonprofit organization that helps breast cancer patients financially during their treatment.
WWJ-TV
On Air
Schedule:
2:00 PM
The Talk
3:00 PM
Nick Cannon
4:00 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show
5:00 PM
Dr. Phil
6:00 PM
Family Feud
View All Programs
Drew & Tom on Their Honeymoon In Ireland & Seeing Each Other In Person After 20 Years
October 26, 2021 at 1:00 pm
Filed Under:
Drew Barrymore
,
Drew's News
,
Frank Collins
,
Honeymoon
,
Ireland
,
Tom Green
Drew & Tom on their honeymoon in ireland & seeing each other in person after 20 years.
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
Related