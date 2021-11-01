  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anderson Cooper, Drew Barrymore, Frank Collins, halloween, Wyatt’s Handmade Halloween Batman Costume

Anderson Cooper on Wyatt’s Handmade Halloween Batman Costume & His Love of Cleaning

 

 

Watch THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.