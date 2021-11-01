Anderson on Becoming A Parent Later In Life

Menu
First Forecast Weather November 1, 2021 (Tonight)
Decreasing clouds and a wind chill will make it feel like temps are in the 20s.
44 minutes ago
Redistricting Panel Advances Michigan Senate Map
Michigan's redistricting commission on Nov. 1 voted 11-2 to advance a proposed map to the final stage of the process, approving state Senate lines that would be fairer to Democrats than those drawn by Republican lawmakers in the last two decades.
Michigan Reports 9,313 New COVID-19 Cases, 65 Deaths
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
A Look At Ballot Measures In Detroit, Ann Arbor, Other Major Cities And States Ahead Of Tuesday's Election
Voters will decide Tuesday on key ballot measures related to issues including policing, election reform and some proposals authored in response to COVID-19 restrictions.
Donate Electronics At Detroit Zoo, Receive Free Admission
The Detroit Zoological Society will be collecting electronics on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 for America Recycles Day, to help limit the electronic waste that will end up in landfills.
State Giving Up After Port Huron Fights COVID-19 Case
A state agency said it will dismiss a COVID-19 workplace violation against Port Huron after the city aggressively fought the case and revealed questionable acts by an inspector.
The Pope Francis Center Moves Homeless Services To TCF Nov 1 For Winter Months
Like it did last year, Pope Francis Center will temporarily shift its daily food and support services to the TCF Center’s lower floor. The expanded space gives staff and volunteers the ability to serve hot, nutritious meals and provide shower, laundry and other services to more people while meeting COVID-19 safety protocols.
First Forecast Weather November 1, 2021 (Tonight)
Decreasing clouds and a wind chill will make it feel like temps are in the 20s.
44 minutes ago
First Forecast Weather November 1, 2021 (Today)
A breezy day with increasing clouds.
14 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Another Defining Loss For Jim Harbaugh
Now it's time to talk about Jim Harbaugh.
Tensions Build Ahead Of NASCAR Title Race
Alex Bowman was the only driver celebrating after NASCAR set its championship four — and he's not even racing for the title.
Another Ugly Lions Loss
For eight weeks, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has been consistent about one thing. When his team loses - and that's all it has done - he's going to take the blame.
WBA Welterweight Champion Jamal "Shango" James Says Training With Family Has Been 'Perfect' Ahead Of Bout With Rahdzab Butaev
WBA Welterweight Champion Jamal "Shango" James takes on undefeated contender Rahdzab Butaev this Saturday, October 30th on SHOWTIME. CBS' Katie Johnston sat down with the boxer to talk about the upcoming fight, his training, and his community program "Pursuit of Discipline."
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
WBA Welterweight Champion Jamal "Shango" James Says Training With Family Has Been 'Perfect' Ahead Of Bout With Rahdzab Butaev
WBA Welterweight Champion Jamal "Shango" James takes on undefeated contender Rahdzab Butaev this Saturday, October 30th on SHOWTIME. CBS' Katie Johnston sat down with the boxer to talk about the upcoming fight, his training, and his community program "Pursuit of Discipline."
Steelers-Browns Preview: Roethlisberger 'Just Like Anybody Else Who's Gotten Old,' Says CBS Sports' James Lofton
The Steelers and Browns fight to stay out of the AFC North cellar and keep pace in the NFL's toughest division.
'Survivor 41' Episode 6: The Merge Part 1
Drop your buffs! It's finally halftime in Survivor! But... not so fast – this wasn't any traditional merge like the past. This episode included so many twists – we were left with a game-changing cliffhanger.
The Aztecs 'Slowly Crush You': CBS Sports' Randy Cross Previews Fresno State-#21 San Diego State, Other Matchups
CBS Sports' Randy Cross looks at Fresno State @ #21 San Diego State and other key college football matchups.
Brittany Adebumola And Joseph David-Jones Say 'The 4400' Is 'A Beautiful Companion To The Original'
'The 4400' comes to The CW on Monday at 9/8c starring Brittany Adebumola and Joseph David-Jones.
Gerald McRaney On Admiral Kilbride Taking Over 'NCIS: LA': 'Things Will Be Done His Way Or Not At All'
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Calls For $5 Billion Insurance Refunds For Drivers
On Monday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for refunds to be swiftly issued to drivers who pay for unlimited coverage of medical bills in car crashes.
Study Says Workers Leaving Jobs That Are Not Remote
According to Indeed Hiring Lab, job searches in child care, food service and home health have dropped nearly 8% in the last few months.
Anderson on Becoming A Parent Later In Life
November 1, 2021 at 3:00 pm
Anderson on Becoming A Parent Later In Life
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
