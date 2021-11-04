Three-year-old Madeleine McCann quickly became one of the most widely known missing persons after she vanished from the bedroom in her parents’ Portugal holiday apartment in 2007. Today, Dr. Oz investigates new leads in the case and the terrifying suspect with a history of violent sexual abuse currently behind bars in Germany for another crime. Our experts break down where the investigation stands and details of how authorities discovered a hidden cellar linked to the main suspect over a decade after the toddler’s disappearance.
Nancy Grace tells Dr. Oz about the suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance, Christian Brueckner.