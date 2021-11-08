Michelle Pfeiffer on Being Shy & Her Anxiety

Menu
Michigan Reports 8,911 New COVID-19 Cases, 47 Deaths
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
City Rolls Out Detroit Alerts 365, Free Emergency Notification System For Detroiters
The City of Detroit has launched a new notification system called Detroit Alerts 365 that sends Detroit-specific emergency notifications to individuals who sign up. The City is using the CodeRED emergency notification system, which now operates in thousands of municipalities and areas nationwide. With this new, free system, individuals can choose to receive alerts via cell phone, landline, text, email, TTY, and/or social media
Detroit Man Charged In Fatal Hit-And-Run
Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man has been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run.
Former Oakland County Priest Pleads Guilty In Sex Abuse Cases
A former priest in Oakland County has pleaded guilty to sex abuse, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
8-Year-Old Kidnapped In Pennsylvania Found In Detroit, State Police Say
Michigan State Police say an 8-year-old boy who was kidnapped in Pennsylvania was found safe in Detroit over the weekend.
AG Nessel: Glamping Company Pleads No Contest To Fraud In Antrim County
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a company that advertised upscale camping experiences pleaded no contest to fraud in Antrim County Circuit Court.
First Forecast November 8, 2021 (Today)
Mostly sunny with clouds increasing late in the day and highs in the low 60s. https://detroit.cbslocal.com/category/weather/
12 hours ago
First Forecast November 7, 2021 (Overnight)
Mostly clear skies and milder temperatures. https://detroit.cbslocal.com/category/weather/
23 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Red Wings Skate To 5-2 Win Over Vegas
Pius Suter and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 Sunday night.
Larson Gets 1st NASCAR Title
Kyle Larson won.
Lions Waive Tyrell Williams
The Detroit Lions have waived wide receiver Tyrell Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Browns-Bengals Preview: 'Injuries Are Significant Issue For Cleveland,' Says CBS Sports' Amy Trask
In the ultra-competitive AFC North, the Browns and Bengals are both coming off games they probably should have won.
In the ultra-competitive AFC North, the Browns and Bengals are both coming off games they probably should have won.
Michael C. Hall Describes The 'Scary Surprise' Of Sliding Back Into The Mind Of Dexter Morgan For 'Dexter: New Blood'
Michael C. Hall discusses 'Dexter: New Blood' coming to SHOWTIME on Sunday, November 7th.
SHOWTIME Will Premiere Brand New Documentary 'ATTICA' On Saturday, November 6th
SHOWTIME will air 'ATTICA' on Saturday, November 6th at 9PM ET/PT.
'Adele One Night Only' Set List Revealed For November 14th Special
CBS has revealed the set list for Adele One Night Only, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, November 14th at 8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT on CBS or available to stream on-demand with Paramount+.
Sydney Segal Says It Was An 'Honor For America' To Watch Her Compete On 'Survivor 41'
Despite being on TV for over two decades, 'Survivor' still finds a way to deliver firsts. Last night 'Survivor 41' did just that as Sydney Segal became the first player to use a "Shot In The Dark" at Tribal Council.
Annaleigh Ashford Brings Comedy To 'B Positive' With A Side Of Giving
Annaleigh Ashford takes over a brand new season of 'B Positive' on CBS.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Michigan Matters: Star Trek’s William Shatner & Auto Icon Bob Lutz Discuss the Electric Future
William Shatner, star of the iconic 1960s TV show “Star Trek,” and Bob Lutz, former Vice Chair of GM, join two Detroit entrepreneurs as they appear on “Michigan Matters” airing 8 am this Sunday on CBS 62 to discuss the electric future.
General Motors To Idle Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant For 3 Months, Report Says
General Motors will idle its Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant for about three months over the next year.
