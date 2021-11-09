  • WWJ-TV

The death of Natalie Wood is still one of Hollywood’s darkest unsolved crimes.  Even as we approach the 40th anniversary, those closest to the case have conflicting theories on what really happened to the actress on that fateful night aboard their yacht.  Today, Natalie’s sister Lana shares with Dr. Oz never-before-heard information from her own investigation into what happened the night Natalie died and what she would say to her brother-in-law Robert Wagner now.

Dr. Oz and Mara Schiavocampo discuss the reclassification of actress Natalie Wood’s death.

