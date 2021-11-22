(CBS Detroit) — Gas prices in Michigan are trending down with a few days left before Thanksgiving.
According to AAA, the prices across the state have dropped about 5 cents from last week, averaging about $3.35 a gallon.
However, this is still $1.35 more than this time last year and is some of the highest heading into Thanksgiving since 2012, according to a press release.
“After such an unusual holiday travel year in 2020, it appears that higher gas prices will not be enough to deter Michigan residents from returning to the road for the holidays,” said AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland. “Travelers will likely budget more for gasoline and less on things like shopping, lodging and dining out.”
AAA says the most expensive is in Marquette at $3.41, and Ann Arbor and Traverse City at $3.40. The least expensive is in Grand Rapids at $3.31, Flint at $3.32 and Lansing at 3.35.
Gas prices in Detroit average at $3.37.
The price is a decrease from last week’s $3.39 and the state’s 2021 record high of $3.43 the week prior.
“The decrease in demand, alongside stocks, has helped to lower pump prices heading into the holiday week. However, gasoline prices will likely remain elevated as long as oil prices are near $80 per barrel,” Woodland said.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.